Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,089,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,241,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. NIO has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

