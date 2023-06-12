NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NIO Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 100,341,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,645,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

