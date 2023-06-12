North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:NOA traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.52. 7,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,310. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$673.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.79.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

About North American Construction Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.