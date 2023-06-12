North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NWC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Price Performance

TSE NWC opened at C$34.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.49.

North West Announces Dividend

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$593.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.7480127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

