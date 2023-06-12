Northland Securities Trims Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Target Price to $7.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 1.5 %

PL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. 6,124,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040 over the last ninety days. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 174,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 711,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

