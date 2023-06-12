Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.07. 1,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

