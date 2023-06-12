Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQQX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. 117,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

