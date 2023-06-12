Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 3rd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. 204,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

