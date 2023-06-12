Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,327. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
