NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.82. 38,871,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38. The stock has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

