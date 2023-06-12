Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 1.3%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 456.30 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 459 ($5.74). Approximately 63,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 228,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.82).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.26.

Insider Transactions at Oakley Capital Investments

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 300,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £1,404,000 ($1,756,756.76). In related news, insider Peter Dubens acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £1,404,000 ($1,756,756.76). Also, insider David Till bought 43,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £196,039.30 ($245,294.42). Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

