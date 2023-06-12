OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.01

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.01 and last traded at $171.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.42.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
