OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 198.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.90. 175,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.