Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,068,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

