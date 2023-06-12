Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $64.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.36.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OLLI traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 532,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.