Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,008. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

