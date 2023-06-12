Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics
In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,008. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.