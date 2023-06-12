Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

