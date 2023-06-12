Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.