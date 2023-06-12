Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.39. 305,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.