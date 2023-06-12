Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 412.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.76. The stock had a trading volume of 314,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.25 and its 200 day moving average is $417.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

