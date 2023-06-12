Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,032 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $135.55. 1,047,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,608. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.