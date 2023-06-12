PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Now Covered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $8.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

