Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,871,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,117 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PXD traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.72. 2,186,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

