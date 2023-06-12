Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,218 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.64. 27,420,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,486,703. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

