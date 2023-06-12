Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

ABBV traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $137.76. 4,888,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

