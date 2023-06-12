Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.46. 6,705,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

