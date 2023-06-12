Piper Sandler Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Confluent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,806,201 shares of company stock valued at $50,845,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

