Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.
About Pretium Resources
