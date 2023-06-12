Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 48,320 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.40% of Ferrari worth $1,743,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 914.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,507. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.91 and a 200 day moving average of $258.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.