Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,638,368 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.79% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,878,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.44. 1,405,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.