Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.03 Billion Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,968,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,033,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 69,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 308,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,414,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,647,000 after buying an additional 458,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
