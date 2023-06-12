Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.03 Billion Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,968,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,033,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 69,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 308,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,414,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,647,000 after buying an additional 458,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,175,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,359,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.