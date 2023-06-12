Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.15 Billion Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,604,944 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 24,027,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.66% of Rivian Automotive worth $2,149,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 33,684,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,049,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

