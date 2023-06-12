Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,528,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.55. 2,642,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.75. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

