Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $6.53 Billion Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,725,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.30% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,792,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $473.14. 829,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.