Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.