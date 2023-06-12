ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 133,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 139,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 62.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

