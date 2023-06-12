Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Down 91.0% in May

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,838. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Get Puma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Societe Generale lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.30) to GBX 3,180 ($39.79) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.25.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.