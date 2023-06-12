Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 950,270 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $541,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 10,715,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,890. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

