Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $109.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.33.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,797. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,891. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

