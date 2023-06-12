Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $7.80

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $77.97 million and approximately $11,656.65 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $7.80 or 0.00029893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.77370745 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,736.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

