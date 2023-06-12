R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $200,280.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 2,003,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM Company Profile

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.