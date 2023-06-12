R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells $200,280.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
R1 RCM Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 2,003,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07.
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.