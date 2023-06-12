Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.87 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $35.87 million and $2.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002811 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

