Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Reliability Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. 110,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Reliability has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Reliability Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliability (RLBY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.