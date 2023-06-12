Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reliability Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $0.05 on Monday. 110,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Reliability has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

