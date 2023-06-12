Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 12th (AAPL, AWI, CRNT, DCOM, ETN, FLO, GOL, GSIT, HOG, HSII)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 12th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.