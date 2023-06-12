RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 10,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.20.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
