RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 10,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

