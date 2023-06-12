RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 406,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,421. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.