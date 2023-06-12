Riposte Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 93,227 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises 2.5% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,252. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.