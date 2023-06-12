Robert W. Baird Trims Toro (NYSE:TTC) Target Price to $110.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Toro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

