ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ROHM Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 2,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. ROHM has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.
ROHM Company Profile
