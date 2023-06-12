ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ROHM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 2,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.09. ROHM has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

ROHM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

