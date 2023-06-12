Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 345 ($4.32) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.